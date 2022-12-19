Karnataka: Youth thrashed for stalking, misbehaving with minor girl in Mangaluru

A man was tied to a pole and brutally assaulted by a group of people for allegedly following a minor girl and misbehaving with her on the outskirts of Mulki in Mangaluru, police said.

"A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) has been taken up upon the complaint of the girl's parents and the accused has been taken into custody," Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar said.

The detained man allegedly misbehaved with the girl by following her on his two-wheeler bike in Kerekadu village.

The girl narrated the incident to her family after which, her father and two other people followed the girl.The man was found in the same area where the girl was allegedly misbehaved with.

The father and the two people accompanying him tied up the accused man to a pole and thrashed him, according to police commissioner N Shashikumar.

A complaint of assault and rioting was taken up upon the complaint of the arrested man.

Mulki Police Station. has arrested three people under section 324 of IPC and they are being produced before the magistrate.

( With inputs from ANI )

