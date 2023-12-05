Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

In a shocking incident from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, the national president of Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamerri was killed in broad daylight by unknown gunmen on Monday. According to reports, unidentified intruders fired at Gogamerri and his gunman Narendra at his house. The incident took place at Shyam Nagar behind Dana Pani restaurant.He was admitted to Metro Mass Hospital after the incident but he could not survive.