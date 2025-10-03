Karur Stampede: HC Denies Anticipatory Bail to TVK Namakkal Secretary Over Rampage

Madras High Court Justice N. Senthilvkumar has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by TVK Namakkal district secretary N. Sathish Kumar. The judge questioned why the party failed to control its members, highlighting the cadre’s unruly behaviour, involvement in a rampage, and damage to public property during TVK Chief Vijay's roadshow. Government Advocate S. Santhosh informed the court that nine FIRs had been registered against TVK members, including the district secretary, in connection with the public property damage, and opposed the grant of anticipatory bail.

Karur Stampede | Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar dismisses anticipatory bail filed by TVK Namakkal district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking anticipatory bail.



Judge asks why the party failed to control the mob, the cadre's unruly behaviour, indulging in a rampage… — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday declined to direct a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, noting that the Karur police inquiry is still at an early stage. The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, along with a petition submitted by one of the victims. The Bench ruled that the political party’s PIL could not be entertained as it did not qualify as an aggrieved party. Regarding the victim’s petition, the court advised him to approach the principal bench in Chennai, which is already overseeing the formulation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for political rallies.

During proceedings, the court also instructed political parties to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water, sanitation, and parking facilities at upcoming rallies. “Consider the lives lost in such tragedies,” the Bench emphasized. The state informed the court that no permissions would be granted for large-scale political gatherings until the SOPs are finalized.

The Karur incident on September 27 occurred during a public rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay, resulting in the deaths of at least 41 people and injuries to over 100. Many attendees fainted as panic swept through the overcrowded venue. In response, Vijay announced a two-week suspension of all political rallies, and his party pledged ₹20 lakh in relief for the families of those who died. The Congress party stated it had provided a total of ₹1.25 crore to affected families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments of ₹2 lakh for the deceased’s kin and ₹50,000 for the injured.