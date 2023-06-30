Solapur: Police held 2 men for selling balloons with Love Pakistan message

The police reported that two men were detained in the Solapur district of Maharashtra for allegedly selling balloons with the words Love Pakistan printed on them.

According to an official, the incident happened in front of Shah Alamgir Idgah on Hotgi Road where a sizable crowd had assembled to celebrate Eid ul Adha.

Some members of the Muslim community present there took exception to it and informed police, he added.A First Information Report under section 153-A (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two men at Bijapur Naka police station.

The accused make living by selling small items such as flags and balloons, and the police were probing who supplied them these balloons with a provocative message, the official said.