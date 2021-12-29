Kashi Film Festival: Over Rs 21.71 cr provided as subsidy to 42 filmmakers under Film Bandhu scheme of UP govt

More than Rs 21.71 crores has been provided as a subsidy to a total of 42 filmmakers including 22 Bhojpuri and 20 Hindi movies under the Film Bandhu scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government on the second day of Kashi Film Festival.

These films include Jamai Raja, Wanted, Prem Ki Ganga, Mission Pakistan, Hitler, Patthar Ke Sanam, Gunda, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junction Varanasi and many more.

It is worth noting that the Uttar Pradesh government has also announced a new "Film Policy" whose objective is to launch and expand the positive image of the state by promoting its cultural, mythological, historical heritage and glorious tradition in the country and abroad.

Under this policy, a better environment and necessary facilities will be provided to the artists and people associated with filmmaking.

In a bid to provide all facilities related to film production in one place, 'Film Bandhu Uttar Pradesh' has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh as a nodal agency.

During the event, the "Film Development Fund" has also been established for the funding of films, with which, grants to regional and Hindi films will be produced in Uttar Pradesh, scholarships to students making film careers, development of talents in acting and film production, provision of film equipment, the establishment of film training institutes, organization of film festivals, financial assistance on film-processing in UP and film funding is done for awards etc.

The cultural event started with the programme "Ganga Avtaran" by Dream Girl Hema Malini.

Film Bandhu President Raju Srivastava, Actor and MP Ravi Kishan, Producer Satish Kaushik, MLA Jewar Dhirendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal, Deputy Director Dinesh Sehgal, Deputy Director Sanjay Asthana and others were also present on the occasion.

It's worth noting that Kashi Film Festival is being organized for the first time in the city of Lord Shiva in collaboration with the film fraternity, Uttar Pradesh Government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Government of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor