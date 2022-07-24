Kashmir Mega Football Tournament concludes

The Kashmir Mega Football Tournament organised by the Voice For Peace and Justice concluded in JKSC playground Sehpora with the FC Hyderia football club emerging as the winner.

As per the official statement, 32 teams across Kashmir participated in the tournament while the final match was played between Sadam Tigers and Hyderia Football Club. It is pertinent to mention that the players from South Africa, Nigeria and other National International Football clubs participated in the tournament.

The teams were introduced to the Divisional Officer Sports, NuzhatAra, International Footballer Mehrajud Din Wadoo, Socio-Political activist Sayim Mustafa and other renowned personalities.

Speaking at the event, international football player Mehrajud Din Wadoo thanked the winning squad and praised Voice for Peace and Justice for getting Kashmir's youngsters involved in sports.

"I'm pleased to see the youngsters here have such a passion for sports; if they receive the right instruction, these athletes will soon represent our country on national and international stages," Wadoo said.

In his address to the players and spectators, Sheikh Minhaj, General Secretary of Voice for Peace and Justice, stated, "We are honoured to work for the engagement of youth in Jammu and Kashmir. We are determined to work for the eradication of the drug menace and protect our children from the alienated path."

Guests were praised by Minhaj for attending the event.

"Our playgrounds were once used as graveyards by radical forces, but we believe that playgrounds hold the key to the future of our youth, and we are working to bring back Kashmir's sports culture," he added.

Farooq Ganderbali a well-known social activist and the president of Voice for Peace and Justice thanked all guests and sponsors for helping to organise the event in his vote of gratitude.

"The voice for peace and Justice is committed to opposing and combating all of these radical strategies and engaging our youth in sports and other social activities," he said.

He claimed that various radical groups are attempting to instil poisonous ideologies in the minds of our youth. In order to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Zeeshan Farooq, President Utthaan Mission Trust, Ain Kawoosi, Editor in Chief, Asian Express, Shehreyar Dar, President Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum, Ali Mohammad Ganaie BDC Chairman Sherpathri, Sayim Mustafa, social activist Bilal Wani Bile, Bilal Bhat, Sheikh Mohammad Shah, Dr Gh Hassan, Chairman HIMS Nark Soft and other prominent figures were also present on the occasion.

Trophies along with mementoes, cash prizes and uniforms were distributed among the winners, runners ups and participants.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor