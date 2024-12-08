KCR slams Congress government over modification in ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue

Hyderabad, Dec 8 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday termed as foolish the modification made in 'Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana)' statue by the Congress government.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, alleged that by changing the design of the statue, Telangana’s identity is being attacked.

Slamming the Revanth Reddy-led government, he said it has no understanding of the Telangana movement and history, remarking if this (modifying the statue) was a work of a government and asked if a government would go on making changes.

Addressing the BRS Legislature Party meeting at his house at Erravalli in Siddipet district, the BRS chief’s reaction to the modified statue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ a day ahead of its unveiling by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the state Secretariat.

The government has invited KCR to the unveiling as part of the celebrations to mark one year of the Congress government.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday personally met the former Chief Minister to hand over the invitation on behalf of the government.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao told the media after the BRS Legislative Party meeting that KCR asked the party legislators to raise various issues faced by people in both houses of the state legislature during the session beginning on December 9.

KCR asked MLAs and MLCs to take the government to task in both the Assembly and the Council over its failures and non-implementation of poll promises. Rama Rao said the party would also raise the issue of illegal arrests of its legislators and leaders and false cases being booked against them. He said the BRS would question the government over the crisis in agriculture and its failure to fulfil promises made to farmers. The opposition party would also take the government to task over the recent excess committed on tribals, Dalits and other weaker sections to forcibly acquire their lands for the pharma cluster in the Chief Minister’s constituency Kodangal.

KCR told the meeting that a public meeting would be held in February against the anti-people measures of the Congress government. He told the legislators that the party would constitute all committees after February and this would be followed by a membership drive.

