KCR's nephew arrested in land grab case

Hyderabad, April 2 BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao, alias Kanna Rao, has been arrested in a land dispute case, police said on Tuesday.

Kanna Rao, a businessman, was arrested a day after the Telangana High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.

A case against Kanna Rao and 37 others was booked last month at Adibatla Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in connection with a land dispute.

There are allegations that Kanna Rao and others tried to grab two acres of land in Manneguda. The police had registered the case on a complaint by Bandoju Srinivas that the accused tried to encroach two acres of land of his OSR projects.

The accused allegedly threatened his employees and forcibly tried to encroach the land given for development to Vamshi, associated with ORS Projects.

Kanna Rao’s men allegedly trespassed, damaged boundary walls with a JCB, cut the fencing wire, burnt the furniture on the premises, and also attempted to encroach the land.

Adibatla police had issued a lookout notice for Kanna Rao and registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances, and rioting under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

