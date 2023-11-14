Kedarnath Agarwal made Bikanerwala a household brand: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Nov 14 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday condoled the death of Bikanerwala Chairman Kedarnath Agarwal, saying he made Bikanerwala a household and favorite brand not only in India but also in many other countries.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Sad to hear the news of the demise of Bikanerwala Chairman Kedarnath Agarwal. He made Bikanerwala a household and favorite brand not only in India but also in many other countries. He may be no more in this world but he will always be remembered through the legacy he left behind."

Aggarwal, the Founder and Chairman of one of the biggest and most famous sweets and snacks brand, Bikanervala died at the age of 86 on Monday.

He was fondly known as ‘Kakaji’. Aggarwal’s entrepreneurial journey has been defining and an example of true inspiration.

