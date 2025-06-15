Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed as Chopper Carrying 7 Crashes Near Guptkashi in Uttarakhand

At least five people, including a 23-month-old child, died after a passenger helicopter carrying seven people, including the pilot, crashed near Guptkashi in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, June 15. According to the news agency IANS, the chopper was en route to Guptkashi from Kedarnath Dham and is believed to have crashed due to bad weather.

The helicopter, operated by Aryan Company, took off at 5 AM with seven people onboard. Five fatalities have been reported so far. Following the tragic incident, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rushed to the crash site.

Uttarakhand: A accident occurred early morning near Kedarnath Dham as a helicopter en route to Guptkashi crashed due to bad weather. The helicopter took off at 5 AM with seven people onboard, including the pilot. Five fatalities have been reported so far pic.twitter.com/c548QkNiHz — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

Helicopter Nodal Officer Rahul Choubey and District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar have confirmed the crash. According to eyewitnesses—Nepalese-origin women who were cutting grass in Gaurikund—the helicopter crashed in a forested area above Gauri Mai Khark.

Rescue teams are still reaching the site. Among the victims was BKTC employee Vikram Singh Rawat, who was also onboard the helicopter.