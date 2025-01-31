Kerala: 27 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Kochi

27 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying and working in Kerala's Kochi have been arrested. They were arrested from Munambath in a joint raid conducted by Aluva police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad. They were arrested during a check conducted in Kochi under the name of Clean Rural.

They were staying in a labour camp in Munambath under the disguise of workers from other states. It is reported that women were among those arrested. Out of about 50 people taken into custody, 23 were released after it was identified that they were from other states.

The search began at 12 midnight on Thursday (January 30). Some of those arrested have been living here for more than a year. They earned their living by doing wage labour. The police said that they will be produced in court after being questioned in detail.