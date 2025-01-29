Mumbai: 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested in Ghatkopar for Staying with Fake Documents

In a major crackdown on illegal immigrants, Ghatkopar Police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in Mumbai using forged documents. The case has been registered under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Foreigners Act, 1948, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Acting on credible intelligence, police raided Khoja Galli, Jamaat Khana, Versova, Juhu Galli, and Andheri West, where the accused were living using fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, passports, and ration cards. During the early morning raid, authorities took five women, four men, and three minor children into custody. Upon investigation, they were confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals and were immediately arrested.

The police have identified the arrested individuals as Rohima Shahabuddin Khan (49),Shakeel Qadir Shaikh (30),Ruksana Shakeel Shaikh (35) – Accompanied by minor daughter Mahira (3 years) and Sidra (10 months),Wahidul Faizal Khan (41), Jasmin Wahidul Khan (38),Simran Wahidul Khan (20) Accompanied by two minor daughters, Sofia (13 years) and Samayara (3 years), Hasan Abdul Rashid Khan (65),Abdul Aziz Abdul Rashid Shaikh (55).

Confirming the development, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary stated that further investigations are underway to trace their network and identify any possible links to larger immigration rackets.

