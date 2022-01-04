Kerala actor abduction case: Trial court orders probe into allegations against actor Dileep

A trial court on Tuesday ordered the police to conduct investigation and submit a report in the Kerala actor attack and abduction case on the allegation of director Balachandra Kumar against Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the case.

The court said the report should be submitted by January 20 this year.

It posted the hearing of the prosecution's demand for further investigation into the case by staying the trial for another day.

Earlier, police filed an application in the trial court at Kochi seeking permission for further investigation against actor Dileep.

Police also urged the court to stay the trial and filed an application under Section 173 (8) of the CrPC.

They pointed out that Balachandra Kumar, who claims to be Dileep's friend, has alleged that Dileep had obtained video footage of the attack on the actress and tried to influence witnesses in the case.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case for alleged conspiracy in which an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

With inputs from ANI

