Kerala and South Tamil Nadu Coast Under Rough Sea Alert; High Swell Waves Expected on May 13

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a rough sea alert for the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast on Monday. According to the alert sourced from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), rough sea conditions are expected near the shore along the Kerala coast from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm on May 13, 2024. These conditions are attributed to the impact of high period swell waves, with heights ranging from 0.5 to 1.2 meters.

Likewise, a forecast has been made for rough sea conditions near the shore along the Tamil Nadu coast during the same period on Monday. The rough sea is expected due to high period swell waves, lasting between 15 to 17 seconds, with heights ranging from 0.7 to 1.1 meters.

The agency has urged fishermen and coastal residents to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions in light of these rough sea conditions.