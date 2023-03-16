Kerala Assembly adjourned as deadlock between Opposition and ruling coalition continues

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 : The Kerala Assembly session was adjourned on Thursday after a deadlock between the opposition and the ruling party continued over a clash in the house.

Speaker AN Shamseer spoke about Wednesday's incident and said, "Yesterday's incident was unfortunate and it would not have happened."

The speaker sought the cooperation of the opposition to conduct the session but due to the continuous ruckus assembly was adjourned.

Earlier in the day, the speaker called an all-party meeting to discuss yesterday's issue.

According to sources, a war of words occured in the all-party meeting between Kerala Pinarayi CM Vijayan and the opposition leader.

Meanwhile, VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition said, "The Kerala govt feels inconvenient to talk about the issues that we raise, CM denied the opportunity for an adjournment motion, he was saying that he will choose the subjects, which is very unfortunate."

"We also demanded action against 2 CPI(M) MLAs and Dy chief marshal of the watch and ward for attacking our MLAs for assaulting the UDF MLAs while staging a protest outside the office of the Speaker on March 15, Satheesan added.

"MLAs who were injured were H Salam and Sachin Dev and one of our MLAs Mrs Rema, her husband was brutally attacked by CPIM. One MLA attacked her physically and her hand is broken. So how can we cooperate with them when they are denying our rights? That is the question," Satheesan alleged.

LoP further said, "An adjournment motion notice in the Assembly was given by the Opposition to discuss the attack against women on the floor of the assembly as it is a serious matter."

"We have gone through the statistics, and the violence against women is increasing day by day," he added.

"Our four MLAs who were on the managing committee of Sabha TV, have decided to resign ad Sabha TV is only for the ruling party. They are not showing our protest in the assembly," LoP said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition leaders in Kerala staged a protest in front of Speaker Shamseer's office inside the Assembly complex alleged that he was protecting their rights in the House.

Opposition legislators raised slogans and held up a banner saying 'Speaker should show justice'.

They staged a walkout from the House and marched to the Speaker's office in the same complex.

"We have boycotted the assembly and now we are protesting outside the speaker's office," an opposition legislator said.

The legislators also clashed with the Watch and Ward personnel outside the Speaker's office.

The eighth session of the 15th legislative assembly of Kerala began on January 23 and is scheduled to end on March 30.

