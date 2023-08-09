Kerala Assembly passes resolution to rename state as Keralam

The Kerala Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to rename the state as 'Keralam' in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and all official records. The Chief Minister said that the name of the state is "Keralam" in the Malayalam language. "States were formed based on language on November 1, 1956. The need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities has been strongly emerging since the time of the national freedom struggle. But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution."

"This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as Keralam under Article 3 of the Constitution. This House also requests that our land be renamed as 'Keralam' in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," he said. In fact, Kerala residents already call the state Keralam, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit uses “BJP Keralam” as its account handle on X, formerly known as Twitter. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was passed unanimously without any amendment. The Congress-led Opposition did not suggest any change in the resolution.



