Kerala: BJP, RSS workers stage protest march over killing of OBC Morcha leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers on Sunday staged a protest march in Kerala's Kannur over the alleged murder of BJP's OBC morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan.

Renjith, an advocate by profession was also a respectable BJP candidate in the 2016 assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency, OBC Morcha Kerala state secretary, as well as a member of the BJP state committee.

BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was allegedly murdered at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in the Alappuzha district in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged murder and assured of strict action against those involved in the crimes.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed the murder as the "handy work of Islamic terrorist group".

( With inputs from ANI )

