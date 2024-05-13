Kerala Boat Accident: Two Fishermen Killed in Freak Accident at Malappuram

Two persons were killed when their fishing boat was allegedly struck by a ship off the Kerala coast in the early hours of Monday, police said here. The accident occurred around 16 nautical miles off the Manakkakadavu coastal police station limit in Thrissur district while fishermen from the state were out fishing.The boat reportedly split in two due to the impact of the collision.

Two fishermen, identified as Abdul Salam from Azheekal and Gafoor, lost their lives in the accident. Their bodies were found during a search operation conducted jointly by the Coast Police and local fishermen. Fortunately, four individuals onboard narrowly escaped tragedy as quick action from those on the vessel enabled their rescue.The fishing boat, named 'Islahi' and owned by Azheekal resident Marakkatt Nainar, was involved in the accident around 1:30 am on Monday. Fishermen have alleged that the reckless operation of the ship was responsible for the collision.