Kerala Budget 2022: Big announcements for tax revenues in Kerala budget 2022-23

The Kerala government in budget 2022-23 made special announcements for Tax revenues.

The government decided to increase the one-time land fair price by 10%.

Second-hand vehicles green tax to be increased by 50%.

The government to increase 1% tax on motorcycles costing up to Rs 2 lakh.

The state government also decided to make Rs 80 crore in revenue of the new slab on the calculation of land tax.

The tax on caravans for tourism is to be reduced.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."