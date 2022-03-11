Kerala Budget 2022: Government allots Rs 5 crore to implement flood control measures at Pampa-Thottappally

While presenting the budget 2022-23 for Kerala, Finance Minister K N Balagopal allotted Rs 5 crore to implement flood control measures at Pampa-Thottappally. To embark the Fisheries sector the Kerala government allotted Rs 240 crore.

The government decided to give Rs 75 crore for Idukki, Wayanad packages.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."

While the Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has come up with three lines, which should be actioned in budget 2022. According to Thomas Issac "3 lines of action needed in the Union budget: 1. Continue the stimulus to overcome stagnation.2.Rollback petroleum taxes to2014 level in order to contain inflation.3.Redistribute- tax the rich and double the allocation for MGNREGS, health and education."