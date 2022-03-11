Kerala Budget 2022: Government released special funds for SC/ST categories

For the children who study in Anganwadis, to them, the government will provide milk and eggs. For the people who belong to SC/ST for their development, the government released a fund of Rs 736 crore.

And for Idamalakkudy development, the government released a provision of Rs 15 crore. Not only this but the government decided to give Rs 27 crore for the Vayomithram project.

For endosulfan survivors, the government allocated Rs 17 crore. And KIIFB will be providing Rs 70,762.05 crore for 962 Kerala projects. For people who are suffering from sickle cell anemia, the government is providing Rs 2 lakh assistance.

The state also decided to open more de-addiction centers. And the state government has given Rs 8 crore for the 'Vimukthi' project.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."