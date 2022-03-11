Kerala Budget 2022: Read the special schemes and benefits for the education sector in Kerala budget 2022-23

For the education sector in the state, the government passed the provision of Rs 2,546 crore. And for the mid-day meals in schools, the government released the fund of Rs 342 crore. To provide special education to the students of the state, the government decided to give Rs 15 crore.

The state government has also decided to bring back Champions Boat League for this Rs 15 crore allocated for holding the event. The government announced the Kathakali institute in Kottarakara. For Caravan Tourism government to provide Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."