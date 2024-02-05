Kerala Budget 2024-25: FM KN Balagopal Announces One Installment of DA Dues for Government Employees in April

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) dues for government employees would be paid in April during the budget session of the second Pinarayi government. The existing arrears are to be paid in six instalments.

The finance minister stated that Kerala is facing economic sanctions, necessitating the payment of one instalment of DA dues along with April salaries.

The dues are as follows:

01.01.2021: 2%

01.07.2021: 3%

01.01.2022: 3%

01.07.2022: 3%

01.01.2023: 4%

01.07.2023: 3%

An allocation of Rs 167 crore is designated for various welfare schemes for Other Backward Classes. Additionally, Rs 9 crore is provided for the activities of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation. The allocation for the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from SCs and Recommended Communities has been increased to Rs 8 crore from the previous fiscal year’s allocation of Rs 6 crore.

Furthermore, Rs 15 crore is earmarked for the 'Kedavilakku' scheme, aimed at providing scholarships to students from Other Backward Classes. It is estimated that 50% of the beneficiaries under this scheme will be girls. An additional Rs 8 crore is allocated as the state's share for providing PM YASASVI Pre-Matric Scholarship, while Rs 58 crore is set aside as the state's share for providing PM YASASVI Post-Matric scholarship to students from Other Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, and De-notified Tribes Categories.