Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Launches ‘Swami Chatbot’ Logo to Aid Sabarimala Pilgrims with Smartphone Access

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday unveiled the logo for ‘Swami Chatbot,’ an AI-powered assistant developed by the Pathanamthitta district administration to improve the pilgrimage experience for Sabarimala devotees. The event, held at the Chief Minister’s office, saw the presence of Devaswom Special Secretary T.V. Anupama, CM’s Officer on Special Duty S. Karthikeyan, and Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Prem Krishnan.

The pilgrims can access the information available on the Chatbot on their smart phones. The Swami Chatbot will offer detailed information on pooja schedules as well as railway and airport facilities in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office. It aims to provide Ayyappa devotees with a reliable and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

With the installation of the digital system, Sabarimala pilgrims can look forward to a more comfortable and safe pilgrimage during this year's pilgrimage season, the release said. The Chatbot is being installed with the cooperation of the Muthoot group, it said.