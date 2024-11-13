Dev Deepawali 2024: Varanasi Declared No-Fly Zone Ahead of Festival on November 15

Dev Deepawali, set to take place on November 15, has prompted Varanasi to be declared a no-fly zone, as announced by the police on Wednesday. The restriction, issued by Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shivasimpi Channappa, came into effect at midnight on November 12 and will remain in force until midnight on November 16. The order is being implemented under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The directive states that, given the expected arrival of lakhs of devotees, local residents, and VIPs for Dev Deepawali, ensuring strong security and maintaining law and order is essential.

"To manage the crowd and the movement of dignitaries, the use of drones, kites, balloons, remote-operated microlight aircraft, and paragliders is strictly prohibited without prior authorisation. This precautionary measure has been implemented to mitigate any potential security risks associated with such aerial objects," the directive stated.

According to mythology, Dev Deepawali is observed 15 days after Diwali, on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival celebrates Lord Shiva's victory over the powerful demon Tripurasura. The restriction on airspace in Varanasi is being enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which grants the authority to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or potential danger, replacing the former Section 144 of the CrPC.

