Onion Price in Mumbai: Onion Rates Rise to Rs 100 Per Kg Due to Delay in New Crop

Due to new crop delayed because of extended rainfall in Maharashtra, the price of Onion reached Rs 100 per kg soon after Diwali. The retail rates of pyaaz (Onion famously known in Hindi) scaled to Rs 80 to 90 per kg in the areas like Navi Mumbai and Thane. This is not first time for Mumbaikars as the price of vegetables increased last year due to deficit rainfall.

The average price of onion this year has reached Rs 35 to 40 per kg from Rs 25 to 30 per kg. At the Vashi APMC market, the wholesale price is Rs 60, double that of last week. According to the sellers, the delayed new crop of Onion led to a rise in the price in the retail market.

Due to high rates, only 80% of demand is being made at Vashi APMC, as the price has become a pain point for middle-class consumers. On Tuesday, a vendor from Andheri sold two varieties of onions for Rs 70-80. New Onions, which are semi-dry and limp, are sold for Rs 90 to 100 per kg.

According to government data, the retail price of onion in Delhi is Rs 67 per kg, while its average retail price across the country is Rs 58 per kg. A statement issued by the government said that the government has decided to increase the supply of onion to overcome the temporary obstruction in the supply of onion in some markets in the last 2-3 days due to the festive season and the closure of mandis.