"Everytime you win a match for your team it's a good feeling," PBKS' Sikandar Raza after win against CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 : Guiding the Punjab Kings to win in the last ball against the Chennai Super Kings, Sikandar Raza said that it is always a good feeling when you win matches for the team.

Sikandar was at the strike when PBKS needed three runs in the last ball, he provided the win to his team by taking three runs on Matheesha Pathirana's delivery. He scored 13 off 7 balls and also took one wicket in three overs.

"Everytime you win a match for your team it's a good feeling. I was just looking at a lot of arms being raised in the dressing room (discussion with umpires before final ball). No idea. May be it was about retiring one of the guys. I don't know. We said we were one boundary away from run a ball (in the final over), and if we can't get that, we'll run well. That over where Livi took charge and took 20 off one over, that changed momentum. When I went, I just wanted to run as hard as I can. I was trying to hit a six but wasn't succeeding," Zimbabwean cricketer said in a post-match presentation.

Electing to bat first, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 200/4 in their 20 overs. An 86-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 in 31 balls) and Devon Conway laid the foundation for a huge score. Cameos came from Shivam Dube (28 in 17 balls), skipper MS Dhoni (13* in four balls). Conway stayed unbeaten till the end, scoring 92* in 52 balls, with 16 fours and a six.

Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza got a wicket each.

In the chase of 201, Punjab Kings started off well with a fifty-run stand between skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28 in 15 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 24 balls). Another half-century stand followed between Liam Livingstone (40 in 24 balls) and Sam Curran (29 in 20 balls), which kept the game alive for PBKS.

However after their dismissal, CSK threatened to win the game. But Jitesh Sharma (21 in 10 balls) and Sikandar Raza (14* in seven balls) did just enough to clinch a final ball four-wicket win.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with 3/49 in four overs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Pathirana got one wicket.

Conway was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor