This Viral Clip From Chennai Will Stop Your Heartbeats (Watch Video)

A seven-month-old child fell from the fourth-floor balcony in an apartment building earlier today, landing on the roof of the first floor. The incident of a child falling from a balcony in an apartment block in Tirumullaivayal, Chennai, has gone viral on social media. It has been revealed that it is the 7-month-old baby girl of the Venkatesh-Ramya couple.

Fortunately, the child survived the fall, and the incident sparked a swift and coordinated rescue effort from nearby residents. When the baby fell, neighbors quickly gathered to help. They first used a cloth to try and catch the child, but this proved insufficient. As the rescue operation continued, they brought out a large sheet in an attempt to catch the child as she slid down the roof. Despite their best efforts, they struggled to reach her.

Meanwhile, other neighbors from lower floors tried to rescue the child by climbing through windows, but they couldn't reach her from the second floor. Determined to save the baby, they brought mattresses and continued their rescue efforts. The situation became increasingly urgent as the child continued to slide downward. Finally, a man successfully jumped to the second floor and managed to reach the child. He securely held her and brought her inside, ensuring her safety. The neighbors helped by holding out a cloth to ensure a safe passage for the man and the child.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the residents, the baby was rescued without any further harm. She was taken to a children's hospital in Chennai, where she was reported to be in stable condition. The child's parents, a couple named Venkatesh and Ramya, have faced criticism for the incident, with many calling for stricter safety measures and consequences for negligence.

The successful rescue operation demonstrated the strength of community spirit, with everyone working together to save the child. However, it also highlighted the importance of child safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to young children and high balconies.