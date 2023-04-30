"Enjoyed every part of my innings, it was amazing", RR's Yashasvi after maiden IPL hundred against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Following his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century, Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he enjoyed every part of his innings and said that it was an "amazing feeling" to have got his century.

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 212/7 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right and hitting the right shots. I have practised all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. The things I do in practice will reflect in the game. I have worked a lot on my batting, my skills with Zubin sir right through the season, white ball and red-ball. When I got to the hundred, it was an amazing feeling and this is what I wanted. It is really special, I need to enjoy it but I need to look forward and keep going. I never thought about slowing down, I know my role in the team, I need to keep going and make sure run-rate is high and contribute as much as I can in whatever way possible to the team," said Yashasvi in a post-match presentation.

After his century, Yashasvi has become the 'Orange Cap' holder for scoring the most runs in IPL 2023, so far. In nine matches, he has scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 and a strike rate of 159.70. He has scored one century and three half-centuries, with best score of 124.

Coming to the match, RR posted 212/7 in their 20 overs. It was Yashasvi's one-man-army effort that guided RR to such a massive total as the rest of the batters failed to touch even 20 runs. The next highest scorer was Jos Buttler, who had scored just 18 runs.

Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 3/39 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla took 2/34 in his four overs. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

MI's innings is in progress.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians. RR's innings is currently in progress.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor