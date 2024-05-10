Mumbai: BMC to Bear Entire Cost of Tree Pruning Along City's Train Lines as Railways Pull Out

Mumbai: Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is carrying out the work of pruning trees within the railway limits, the whole cost of this pruning will fall on the civic body. Earlier, the railways used to give a part of the cost to the civic body, but this time the railways have pulled up.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up pre-monsoon works. It also includes tree pruning work. As part of this, trees along the railway line are also being pruned. The work is going on at 52 places in central western and harbour railway limits and 2,424 trees need to be pruned and 50 percent of these works have been completed.

Pruning works are being carried out at 16 places along the Western Railway line, 16 along the Central Railway line, and two along the harbor line. Earlier, the railway administration used to prune the trees within their limits themselves. Therefore, the municipality did not have to pay any expenses. Now, however, the civic body is pruning and the civic body has to bear the cost as well.

For the safety of passengers

Earlier, the railways were allowed to cut trees altogether as a measure to ensure the safety of passengers. However, a petition was filed in the court against it. Only those trees should be cut as required, the court said. Accordingly, weak trees are selected.