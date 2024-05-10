Mumbai Local Accidents: 5 Reasons Behind Overcrowding Deaths on Suburban Trains

Since the beginning of the year till March 2024, around 565 passengers of Central and Western lines have lost their lives. Whereas 139 of them died after falling off of crowded trains. Mumbai grapples with a suburban rail system handling 1810 daily services for approximately 40 lakh passengers across 80 stations. With capacity exceeding 100%, the Mumbai Suburban Rail Network faces severe challenges during peak hours, witnessing a surge of 70% of daily commuters. Here are the 5 reasons behind over-crowding in CR trains and the subsequent deaths.

Unsafe Commuting: Capacity Limits Breached

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh in a letter to Central Railway stated, “Commuters are travelling unsafely as the train capacity of 3600 commuters has reached alarming levels, with 4500 commuters at Diva station and a staggering 5600-5800 commuters packed into a single train at Kalwa station. This spot has witnessed the highest density of commuters in a single train throughout Mumbai City, raising grave safety concerns.” To address this critical issue, railway passenger associations suggest implementing halts of fast trains at Kalwa and Mumbra stations, allowing for better crowd management. Vaishali Jagre, a commuter from Dombivli, told LokmatTimes.com, “Diva- CSMT train service needs to be started as many people from Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra travel “down the way” to Kalyan due to which Dombivli commuters cant board trains. She stated that her office is in Vikroli and she leaves 3 to 4 trains to avoid rush.

The Bottleneck of Commuter Influx

Railway accidents occur frequently between Kalwa and Dombivali. A treacherous curve compounds the crisis. Additionally, at Kalwa and Mumbra, a significant bend in the creek causes the load to shift abruptly to one side. With a mere 6-minute distance between Mumbra and Kalwa, many passengers lose their balance and tragically fall to their deaths, unable to withstand the intense rush.

Commuter Kiran Godbole told LokmatTimes.com that there is some alteration in tracks meant for local trains while building the tracks meant for mail expresses. “Timely Railway track inspection and improvement of elevation at turn including safety net at all critical spots E.g. Mumbra Creek should be done. Installation of safety net on all such spots should be made,” told Godbole.



Staggered Office Timings: A Call for Governmental Intervention as Railway's Plea Falls on Deaf Ears

Last year, CR wrote over 350 letters to companies requesting staggered shifts or rescheduled office hours to reduce overcrowding on trains. However, only about 15-20 responses came from small organizations with around 30 employees, which is insufficient to make a significant impact.

Many commuters suggest that government agencies and ministries like Finance, MSME, Ministry of Commerce and Industry should urge organizations to alter their timings. Deepak Dubey, whose brother Avadhesh Dubey lost his life falling from an overcrowded CR train, believes that companies should allow work-from-home for those who can afford it to avoid such casualties. “We lost a young soul who could have contributed towards national growth by being part of the economy,” told Dubey.

Why No Speed in Kalwa-Airoli Rail Link?

Three months ago, Railways started construction of a new Suburban Rail Corridor between Airoli and Kalwa. This corridor will enable trans-harbour trains to bypass Thane, thereby reducing the heavy load on the station. However, commuters allege that the project is stalled as the authorities cannot solve the rehabilitation issues.

Commuters say despite the addition of the 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Diva on the Central Main Line, a lack of new services and inadequate efforts from MPs have hampered progress on the crucial Airoli-Kalwa rail link project, affecting passengers from the Dombivli and Kalyan areas. Siddhesh Desai of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh says, “Authorities from MMRDA and MRVC can't act against slum lords illegally encroaching on the project land, leading to a standstill in the work.”

Prioritizing Automated Door Systems

On May 6, 2023, at 9 am, a concerning incident unfolded at platform number 2 of Diva railway station. Passengers, unable to board from the platform side, resorted to boarding a slow local train heading towards Mumbai from the opposite direction. To prevent this unsafe practice, the train doors were kept closed. However, some determined railway passengers still attempted to board the train by dangerously.

Commuters in Mumbai are demanding the introduction of affordable auto-door closing local trains to replace the current fleet as a top priority. This move aims to enhance safety and prevent tragic incidents caused by overcrowding. Additionally, there is a pressing need for clear boarding and de-boarding markings on railway platforms, as well as designated local train gates for queue management. This systematic approach would facilitate an organized first-in, first-out passenger flow.