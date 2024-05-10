Mumbai Mega Block on 11 May, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Western Line, Check Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2024 01:45 PM2024-05-10T13:45:26+5:302024-05-10T13:45:30+5:30
Mumbai: Due to work on the main girder on the Wankhede bridge between Churchgate and Marine Lines, Western Railway ...
Mumbai: Due to work on the main girder on the Wankhede bridge between Churchgate and Marine Lines, Western Railway will have a mega block on Saturday night between 1:10 am and 4:30 am. Some local trains between Mumbai Central-Churchgate will be canceled during these 3 hours and the schedule of other trains will be affected.
Also Read | Navneet Rana Faces Legal Action for Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
The Virar-Churchgate local which will leave from Virar at 11:30 and reach Churchgate at 1:30 will be the last local before the block. The 11:49 Virar-Churchgate will run till Mumbai Central. The next local, at 12:05, will also run till Mumbai Central. the 12:10 Borivali-Churchgate local will run till Mumbai Central. The next local will leave Borivali at 12:30 and run till Mumbai Central.
The train which starts from Churchgate at 4:15 will leave from Mumbai Central at 4:25. The Next Borivali local will leave from Mumbai Central instead of Churchgate.Open in app