Mumbai Mega Block on 11 May, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Western Line, Check Details

Mumbai: Due to work on the main girder on the Wankhede bridge between Churchgate and Marine Lines, Western Railway will have a mega block on Saturday night between 1:10 am and 4:30 am. Some local trains between Mumbai Central-Churchgate will be canceled during these 3 hours and the schedule of other trains will be affected.

The Virar-Churchgate local which will leave from Virar at 11:30 and reach Churchgate at 1:30 will be the last local before the block. The 11:49 Virar-Churchgate will run till Mumbai Central. The next local, at 12:05, will also run till Mumbai Central. the 12:10 Borivali-Churchgate local will run till Mumbai Central. The next local will leave Borivali at 12:30 and run till Mumbai Central.

The train which starts from Churchgate at 4:15 will leave from Mumbai Central at 4:25. The Next Borivali local will leave from Mumbai Central instead of Churchgate.