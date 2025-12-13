Kerala CM Vijayan and Left leaders acknowledge local body polls setback, vows corrective action

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday acknowledged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) failed to achieve the expected results in the recently concluded local body elections in the state.

"Although a strong performance was anticipated across Kerala, the desired level of progress could not be achieved. The reasons for this will be examined in detail, and necessary corrections will be made as the party moves forward," Vijayan said.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) registered a sweeping victory across the state in all three tiers of the local body structure, relegating the Vijayan-led Left front to second place. The Chief Minister also pointed to the BJP-led NDA’s gains in the state capital and said communal factors had influenced the electoral campaign in certain pockets.

“The outcome underlines the need for greater vigilance against divisive forces and for continuing the fight against all forms of communalism. Strengthening engagement with the people is essential,” he added.

CPI-M State Secretary M.V. Govindan described the results as "an unexpected setback" but said the party had the experience and resilience to overcome such challenges.

"Winning control in half of the district panchayats is still significant," he said, while noting that the NDA's gains were largely confined to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Govindan said organisational shortcomings would be closely examined and that the party would focus on deepening its connect with the public.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam said the LDF respected the people’s verdict and would reflect on the outcome.

"The UDF–BJP relationship was visible in this election, both directly and indirectly. The Left will continue to uphold its ideology and strengthen its core values," Viswam said.

He also referred to controversial remarks made by senior CPI-M leader M.M. Mani following the election results, stressing that political leaders must express their views with restraint and avoid language that could be perceived as dismissive or disrespectful towards voters.

The elections also highlighted shifts within the Left's alliance structure. Several local bodies and panchayats earlier won by the LDF with the support of Kerala Congress (M) -- the third-largest ally in the Left front led by Jose K. Mani -- moved away from the coalition.

Acknowledging the setback, Jose K. Mani congratulated the winners and said that 10 Kerala Congress (M) candidates had nonetheless secured seats in the elections.

The LDF leadership reiterated its resolve to strengthen its organisational base, expand public outreach and reinforce support for the government’s development and welfare initiatives as it prepares to address the challenges emerging from the poll outcome.

