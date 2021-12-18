Kerala cop on hunt for murder accused dies after boat overturns

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 A Kerala Police official while on duty and travelling on a country boat along with a team of police officials died after the boat overturned at backwaters near here on Saturday, the police said.

The police team was on a search for prime accused Rajesh in a murder case.

According to the police, there was a team of three police officials led by the Varkala CI of Police and they were part of a bigger police team which after having got information that Rajesh was hiding in a small island, was rounding up the island from all sides, when the accident occurred.

"The boat overturned in the backwaters and while the boatman and three other police officials swam to safety, S. Balu the fourth policeman got stuck in the mud. It was after about 45 minutes he was pulled out with great difficulty and was immediately taken to the hospital," said a local lady who saw the rescue operations.

Balu passed away on the way to the hospital.

Incidentally, the 27-year-old police constable had joined the Kerala Police after completing his training just 4 months back.

The police team was going to arrest the mastermind in the brutal murder of 32-year-old Sudheesh at Pothencode near here, which took place last Saturday.

While the police have arrested 10, two more including Rajesh continue to be on the run.

This murder has sent shock waves across the state after the killer gang brutally murdered Sudheesh using knives and swords. They threw his left foot on the road after severing it from his body and were seen celebrating.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor