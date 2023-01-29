Kerala: Customs department seize gold worth Rs 36.5 lakh from passenger at Kochi airport

The customs department on Sunday seized gold worth Rs 36.5 lakhs from a passenger at the Kochi airport on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 795.71 grams of gold from the passenger identified as Muhammad, a native of Mallapuram, coming from Muscat.

"During the examination of the said passenger, 3 capsules of gold in compound form totally weighing 795.71 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The accused has been identified as Muhammad, a Malappuram native," the statement read.

Furher probe on, it said.

More details into the matter are awaited.

On Wednesday, the Customs department seized 1,062 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakhs from a Dubai passenger who was going to Kochi.

( With inputs from ANI )

