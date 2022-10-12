Kerala Double Murder: Body cut into 56 pieces, police calls it cannibalism

The Kerala Police on Wednesday hinted at act of a cannibalism in the 'murder' and 'human sacrifice' case where two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Three people, including a couple, were arrested in this connection, police said. The two women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, they said.

Speaking to the media Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said, "There's a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet. Prime accused Shafi is a pervert. We're investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened.""We have recovered all parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed. Parts of the body of one of the victim women were recovered from three pits where they were buried," he added.

Describing the area where the bodies were found, human remains were found in four places. "The first body found was cut into 56 pieces. The second body found was cut into 5 pieces. A bag smeared with vermillion and a stone was recovered along with the second body,"