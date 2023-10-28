Kerala engineers undergo cycling test in pursuit of peon jobs

On Friday in Ernakulam, Kerala, a significant number of individuals, including BTech graduates, lined up to apply for the position of a government office peon, which requires a Class 7 qualification and the ability to ride a bicycle. The job offers a monthly salary of approximately Rs 23,000..

According to a report TOI, Scores of qualified engineers queued up early Friday in Ernakulam in Kerala to apply for the job of government office peons. One only had to be seventh standard-pass with the ability to pull off a delicate balancing act: Ride a bicycle.

Prospective candidates emphasized the job's stability, highlighting the absence of the risks associated with roles in ride-hailing or food delivery services. Furthermore, they pointed out that there are no overnight shifts. Interestingly, while the bicycle is no longer the primary means of transportation, the requirement has remained unchanged. Notably, 101 candidates successfully passed the cycling test, and they now face an endurance test and a prolonged wait for the release of the rank list.

The monthly basic salary for a government office peon in Kerala is approximately Rs 23,000. Many of the B.Tech graduates who participated in the cycling test view this job as a safer and more secure option compared to working in the gig economy, often in roles that are referred to as executives for ride-hailing and online food delivery services. Additionally, they find it more attractive than working a late-night shift for large technology companies for a monthly salary of around Rs 11,000.

The cycle was the mode of transport for office assistants Though modes of transport have changed, the government has not changed this rule. Female and physically disabled candidates are exempted from the test. Cycling tests were mandatory for various jobs under 'last grade servants' earlier but the government ended that around 10 years ago. Now the test is mandatory for office assistants only, said a PSC official.