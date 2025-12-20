Kerala: Ex-MLA, filmmaker Kunju Muhammed gets anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 The Thiruvananthapuram Seventh Additional Sessions Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker P.T. Kunju Muhammed in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman film professional, imposing stringent conditions while allowing the plea.

Kunju Muhammed is a two-time former legislator who was elected with the support of the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

The court passed the order after concluding detailed arguments from both sides earlier this week. The case was registered by the police on December 8, based on a complaint submitted by the woman to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27.

The complainant has alleged that Kunju Muhammed sexually assaulted her while he was serving as the chairman of the jury responsible for selecting films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), a position considered prestigious within the Malayalam film industry.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a well-known public figure, abused his position and subjected the complainant to sexual assault.

The prosecution strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail, arguing that the gravity of the allegations and the social standing of the accused warranted a strict approach by the court.

Police informed the court that their investigation revealed that Kunju Muhammed had called the complainant to a room, forcibly restrained her and committed sexual assault. A detailed police report along with the case diary was produced before the district sessions court in support of these claims.

The defence, however, questioned the credibility of the complaint, pointing to an alleged delay in reporting the incident.

The defence counsel submitted that the incident was alleged to have occurred on November 6, while the complaint was filed on November 27, raising doubts over the veracity of the allegations. The prosecution countered this by stating that the delay was due to health-related issues faced by the complainant and that such delays are not uncommon in cases of sexual assault.

After considering the submissions and materials placed before it, the court granted anticipatory bail with strict conditions, while clarifying that the investigation would continue. The case has drawn considerable attention within film and political circles, given the stature of the accused and the broader debate on accountability and safety within the cultural sector.

