Kerala: Four arrested for gang-rape of model in moving car

Kochi, Nov 19 Kerala Police on Saturday arrested three youths and a woman in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old model in a moving car here on Thursday night.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju told the media that three youths and a Rajasthan woman have been arrested.

"The probe has begun and we are looking into if this incident was a pre-planned one," said Nagaraju.

The victim told the media that she along with her woman friend went to attend the DJ party at a hotel here on Thursday.

"I remember having one glass of beer and by the second beer, I felt I was getting unconscious. Then I was taken to the vehicle by the men and the woman friend was not there. They did everything on me and then I was taken to a hotel to buy food. I was too scared of what had happened and was afraid to tell anyone else at that point of time," said the victim.

On Friday morning, the model told her roommate of what happened to her the previous night, and her friend approached the local police to register a complaint.

In a few hours, the police took the three youths and the Rajasthan woman into custody.

Meanwhile, the model was taken to a hospital for all the mandatory medical tests.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said this is what's happening in the commercial capital of Kerala.

"It's a grave thing to note that the police which claim of Kochi being under the watchful eyes of the police, came to know of this incident only the next day. Is this the famed hash tag that the Pinarayi Vijayan government claim of Kerala being totally 'safe for women'. The Home department just cannot wash their hands of this incident as the police have turned out to be an abject failure," said Satheesan.

