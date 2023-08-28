Kerala government to deliver 4 lakh free Onam kits on Uthradam day

Ration shops in Kerala will experience a heavy rush on Wednesday due to the distribution of free food kits to AAY (Yellow) ration card holders. On Sunday, around two lakh ration card holders received free kit distributed by the state government for the Onam celebration in the state. Meanwhile, around four lakh yellow card holders will receive the Onam kit on Monday.

The Civil Supplies Department has instructed concerned proprietors to open the ration shops from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to complete the kit distribution on Wednesday. The 10-day-long Onam festivities, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are celebrated with much pomp across Kerala as people pays homage to legendary King Mahabali's homecoming, entwined with a tapestry of stories and myths.The sequence begins with Atham, followed by Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam, culminating on the 10th day, known as Thiruvonam holds much significance. Thiruvonam, the last day, is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the Onam celebrations, and families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast. Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar. Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year called the Kolla Varsham. The harvest festival marks the return of demon King Mahabali/Maveli to his beloved state Kerala.