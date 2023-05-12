Kerala govt to set up panel to resolve problems of PG medical students

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 12 : After a meeting with postgraduate medical students, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that the state government has decided to form a committee to study and solve the problems raised by PG students and house surgeons.

Minister Veena George said that the committee will be headed by the Medical Education Department Secretary and has been instructed to submit its report within a month.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be released soon for those attending other hospitals as part of the medical residency program, the Minister said.

George said, "The committee will also look into the issues of house surgeons. The Residency Manual will be strictly enforced. DME Circular will be issued on an emergency basis for the same."

The minister also directed that the heads of the departments should ensure leave for the students. The minister gave instructions to the officials after a discussion with the representatives of the PG students and house surgeons' orgzations.

"The government is with the doctors. Do not stage strikes in a way that causes hardship to the people. A detailed review meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister and a decision was taken. Safety audits in hospitals will be conducted on a timely basis. Police outposts will be established at all major hospitals. there will be police surveillance in all other hospitals. CCTV cameras will be ensured in hospitals," the minister added.

The Minister instructed to strictly implement the matters decided on the basis of previous discussions with the PG students.

"DME has been tasked with prioritizing the hostel facilities by examining the respective institutions. A proposal for a fair stipend hike is under consideration by the government. Health workers should no longer be attacked. Strict action will be taken. A public address system will be implemented in medical colleges. Treatment quality and staff safety are important. A briefing room should be provided to inform details of patients. Only one person will be allowed with the patient in wards and 2 people in the emergency department. The Chief Security Officer's number should be given to everyone", read the statement from Health Minister's office.

Steps will be taken to ensure the mental health of medical students, the statement added.

The Minister said that the CRUSH system will be implemented in all medical colleges under the leadership of the Women and Child Development Department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor