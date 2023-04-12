Kerala HC junks plea seeking probe against CM in gold smuggling case

Kochi, April 12 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a court-monitored probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold and dollar smuggling case.

The petition was filed by a former employer of Swapna (the prime accused in the case) - Aji Krishna, who heads the HRDS, a charity organisation.

While dismissing the petition, the court pointed out that a case cannot be based on hearsay and that it has to be substantiated with facts and evidence which the petitioner has failed to do.

Krishna approached the court based on Swapna's allegations that Vijayan and his family were involved in the case.

