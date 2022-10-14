Kerala HC says woman's attire not license to outrage her modesty

A woman's attire cannot be a license to outrage her modesty nor can it be a ground for absolving the accused who committed such a crime, the Kerala High Court has said.

As per report of PTI, Justice Kauser Edappagath said objectifying a woman based on what she wears "cannot be justified" and it should not be believed that women dress only to lure male attention.

"There is no reason why a woman should be judged by her clothes. Norms that categorize women based on her attire and expressions can never be tolerated. There cannot be any thought that women dress only to lure male attention. It is wrong to say that a woman was sexually assaulted just because she was wearing provocative clothes.