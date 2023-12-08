Kerala HC seeks CM Vijayan, others' response in misuse of power case

Kochi, Dec 8 The Kerala High Court on Friday sought responses of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and other top politicians on a plea demanding a probe into allegations of bribery and misuse of power by high-ranking public officials.

Incidentally, the amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court to assist it in the above challenging a Vigilance Court's refusal to order a probe into allegations of bribery and misuse of power by high-ranking public officials, had last month pointed out that it was wrong on part of the Vigilance Court not to go for a preliminary inquiry.

The Vigilance Court had dismissed the petition stating that there was no evidence in a petition filed by public activist Gireesh Babu and following which he approached the High Court.

However, during the period, Babu passed away, but the High Court decided to proceed with the case and on Friday it decided to serve a notice to all.

Incidentally, Babu had decided to approach the Vigilance Court when a vernacular media a few months ago came out with a report that the findings of the Interim Board for Settlement-II of the Income Tax department, New Delhi indicated that offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 were committed by the accused persons, including Vijayan and others.

The report pointed out that an "illegal payment" of Rs 1.72 crore was made by Kochi based mining company CMRL to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the IT firm owned by Veena and officials of the CMRL had testified that the payment was made and no services were offered.

The IT wing in its report had mentioned the names of top leaders, including Late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala and other politicians such as veteran IUML legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty, for having received money.

It was also pointed out from the CMRL records that a politician with the initials 'PV' had also received money from CMRL.

While the Congress leaders and others openly admitted that they took political funding for their parties from CMRL, Vijayan dismissed it by saying that he was not the PV that was mentioned as there were many with that initial. So now the High Court will make its decision based on replies from all these high flying personalities.

