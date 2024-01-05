Kerala High Court Steps in to Aid Stranded Sabarimala Pilgrims: Water, Refreshments, Volunteers Ordered

On January 3, the Kerala High Court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure the provision of drinking water and light refreshments to pilgrims who were stranded in Sabarimala due to the overwhelming rush during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.

The Division Bench, consisting of Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish, further instructed the Travancore Devaswom Board to deploy an ample number of volunteers, particularly during night hours, to assist the pilgrims stranded in Sabarimala.

According to a report of LiveLaw, Having considered the submissions made at the Bar, we deem it appropriate to direct the Travancore Devaswom Board to take immediate steps to deploy sufficient number of volunteers at U-turn and S-valavu, especially during night hours, and provide drinking water and light refreshments to the pilgrims stranded at those locations.

Additionally, the Court has issued directions to the Superintending Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority, Public Health Circle, to collaborate with the Travancore Devaswom Board and ensure a sufficient supply of drinking water for the stranded pilgrims in Sabarimala.

The court issued the aforementioned directives during the hearing of a suo moto petition, where it was addressing concerns related to the crowd management of pilgrims at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.

Apart from addressing basic amenities, the court also inquired about parking facilities. It directed both the Travancore Devaswom Board and the District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, to ensure the optimal utilization of Devaswom parking grounds at Nilakkal. The aim is to maximize the parking capacity for vehicles during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.