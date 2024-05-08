Kerala: Indian Coast Guard Rescues Critically-Ill Fisherman Off Beypore; See Pics and Video

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a critically ill fisherman from the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Jazeera, about 40 nautical miles off Beypore, Kerala, on May 07, 2024. The fisherman experienced a near-drowning incident after he fell into the sea. He was rescued by the IFB but his health condition deteriorated due to the excess water in the lungs.

The boat then made a medical distress call, which was responded to by the ICG. It mobilised its Advanced Light Helicopter with a medical team from Kochi, along with Aryaman & C-404 ships. The ICG assets located the IFB and the patient was airlifted to Kochi. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital.

Visuals Shared by ICG on X

In a swiftly coordinated medical evacuation by ALH MK III helicopter @IndianCoastGuard saved a 26 yr old fisherman requiring immediate hospitalisation due to drowning from IFB Jazeera, located 40 miles from #Beypore. The patient was given inflight first aid and safely… pic.twitter.com/u0WuovfSiS — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 7, 2024

The ICG's swift and prompt coordination saved another life at sea, in accordance with its motto, ‘Vayam Rakshama’.