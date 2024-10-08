Kerala: India's largest global livestock conclave to be held in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 Wayanad is all set to hold the country's largest global livestock conclave from December 20 to 29 at the Pookode Veterinary College, said a Kerala Minister on Tuesday here.

"The upcoming Global Livestock Conclave in Wayanad will play a pivotal role in advancing the dairy, cattle, and pet sectors, creating employment opportunities, and encouraging the younger generation to explore careers in agriculture," said J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development while speaking to the media.

The Minister said it while unveiling the logo for the conclave.

The Minister also added that the conclave is billed as the largest of its kind in the country which will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and value-added products in livestock, poultry, dairy, and aqua farming sectors.

"This event will be instrumental in promoting the comprehensive development of the state's livestock sector, which in turn will strengthen Kerala's economy," he said.

The event hosted by Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is expected to attract around five lakh participants, including representatives from agricultural organisations, veterinary professionals, and industry experts.

The 10-day conclave will feature stalls covering two lakh square feet, displaying pets, livestock, dairy farming, aquaculture, and poultry.

KVASU Director, T.S. Rajiv, said that the conclave is expected to create several jobs in the livestock and animal husbandry sectors.

"Participants will gain valuable insights into emerging trends and innovations, helping to elevate the productivity of these sectors," Rajeev added.

In addition to exhibitions, the conclave will host expert-led seminars and workshops focused on modern animal husbandry techniques, value-added product marketing, and strategies to protect animals from diseases.

Meanwhile, the organisers expectations with Wayanad ever since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi represented the Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and won for the second time during the 2024 general election, the district has become the cynosure of all eyes.

Now, with Priyanka Gandhi all set to contest the upcoming by-election from Wayanad, the holding of the event also might get publicity which is expected to augur well for the organisers expecting people to visit it from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border districts.

