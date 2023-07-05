Kerala: Interstate robbery busted by Trivandrum Police

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 5 : The Trivandrum city police, on Wednesday, arrested an interstate robber for three burglaries in the Trivandrum district, according to the police.

The accused was identified as Sampathi Uma Prasad, a native of Ballepalli, Khammam District (Andhra Pradesh), said the police.

"Accused, Sampathi uma Prasad came by flight to Trivandrum on May 28 from Hyderabad. He visited tourist places and left on June 2. He then came back on June 6 and committed three burglaries under Fort and Petta police station limit and left on July 1 by flight', said Nagaraju, Police Commissioner, Trivandrum.

The Police Commissioner further added, "Uma Prasad stole gold worth Rs 5 lakh and a diamond from a residence based in Moolavilakam. Also, a diamond worth Rs 50,000 from Manacadu and gold worth Rs 27,000 from Vazhapally. Today, he came back and we arrested him at the airport".

"It was the auto driver who gave the information about the accused. The auto which he used for travelling in the city. Also, the CCTV footage from different locations helped to confirm the accused", said the Police commissioner.

The stolen articles were recovered by the police near the Chakka Bridge (a railway bridge located in Thiruvananthapuram). Uma Prasad was also identified as a history-sheeter, accused in Juvenile cases in Khammam, said the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor