Kerala: POCSO case accused retired cop found hanging in victim's house
By IANS | Published: February 21, 2023 10:39 AM 2023-02-21T10:39:02+5:30 2023-02-21T10:50:14+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 A 57-year-old retired Kerala Police official, accused in a POCSO case, was found hanging in the car porch of the victim's house near Kozhikode on Tuesday morning.
K.P.Unni landed in trouble when in 2021, he was arrested for kidnapping his
neighbour's young daughter and assaulting her sexually.
Later, he secured bail.
Though prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, the police have registered it as a case of unnatural death and started a probe.
