Kerala Police nab key accused in murder case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 Two days after a Kerala Police official, seeking to track down the prime accused in a sensational murder case, died after the country boat he was on capsized on a backwater near here on Saturday, the alleged murderer was apprehended on Monday, police said.

The police team was on a search for prime accused Rajesh in a murder case which took place at Pothencode in the capital district on December 11 evening when a gang attacked Sudheesh and after killing him, cut off his left foot and threw it on the road.

Rajesh was on the run, while the police have by now arrested 11 others who were part of the gang.

According to the police, Rajesh was on his way from Tamil Nadu and enroute to the state capital to surrender in the court, but the police arrested him at the Kollam bus stand on Monday morning.

